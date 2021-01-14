Tata Altroz iTurbo: Variants explained

- To be offered with Tata’s iRA connected car tech
- Features multi-drive modes
Tata Motors has unveiled the much-anticipated iTurbo variant of its premium hatchback – the Altroz. While the official launch date is fixed for 22 January, the variant details of the model have been disclosed by the brand. To know more details about the iTurbo, click here. The model has also started to arrive at the dealerships and you can read more about it here. The Altroz iTurbo will be offered in three trims – XT, XZ, and XZ+ and a new exterior Harbour Blue colour shade. We have listed the variant-wise features of the iTurbo below.
Tata Altroz iTurbo XT
Multi-drive modes (Sport / City)
R14 half cap
Rear parking assist with camera
Two tweeters
Push button start / stop
Idle start/stop
Cruise control
LED DRL
Perimetric alarm system
15-litre cooled glove box
Fast USB charger
Front fog lamps
Follow-me-home lamps
Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)
Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ
Contrast black roof
16-inch alloy wheels
Projector headlamps
Ambient lighting on dashboard
Auto headlamps
Rear AC vents
Height adjustable driver seat
Height adjustable front seat-belt
Height adjustable rear headrest
Rear armrest
Rain sensing wipers
Rear defogger
Seven-inch digital instrument cluster
Sunglass holder
Steering mounted cluster control
One-shot down power window
Front sliding armrest
Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ+
Leatherette seats
One-shot up power window
Personalised wallpaper
iRA – Connected car features
What 3 words
Xpress cool
Wearable key
Rear fog lamp
Black contrast roof