Tata Altroz iTurbo: Variants explained

    - To be offered with Tata’s iRA connected car tech

    - Features multi-drive modes

    Tata Motors has unveiled the much-anticipated iTurbo variant of its premium hatchback – the Altroz. While the official launch date is fixed for 22 January, the variant details of the model have been disclosed by the brand. To know more details about the iTurbo, click here. The model has also started to arrive at the dealerships and you can read more about it here. The Altroz iTurbo will be offered in three trims – XT, XZ, and XZ+ and a new exterior Harbour Blue colour shade. We have listed the variant-wise features of the iTurbo below.

    Tata Altroz iTurbo XT

    Multi-drive modes (Sport / City)

    R14 half cap

    Rear parking assist with camera

    Two tweeters

    Push button start / stop

    Idle start/stop

    Cruise control 

    LED DRL

    Perimetric alarm system

    15-litre cooled glove box

    Fast USB charger

    Front fog lamps

    Follow-me-home lamps

    Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)

    Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ

    Contrast black roof

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Projector headlamps

    Ambient lighting on dashboard

    Auto headlamps

    Rear AC vents

    Height adjustable driver seat

    Height adjustable front seat-belt

    Height adjustable rear headrest

    Rear armrest

    Rain sensing wipers

    Rear defogger

    Seven-inch digital instrument cluster

    Sunglass holder

    Steering mounted cluster control

    One-shot down power window

    Front sliding armrest

    Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ+ 

    Leatherette seats 

    One-shot up power window

    Personalised wallpaper

    iRA – Connected car features

    What 3 words

    Xpress cool

    Wearable key

    Rear fog lamp

