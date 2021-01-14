Tata Altroz iTurbo: Variants explained

- To be offered with Tata’s iRA connected car tech

- Features multi-drive modes

Tata Motors has unveiled the much-anticipated iTurbo variant of its premium hatchback – the Altroz. While the official launch date is fixed for 22 January, the variant details of the model have been disclosed by the brand. To know more details about the iTurbo, click here. The model has also started to arrive at the dealerships and you can read more about it here. The Altroz iTurbo will be offered in three trims – XT, XZ, and XZ+ and a new exterior Harbour Blue colour shade. We have listed the variant-wise features of the iTurbo below.

Tata Altroz iTurbo XT

Multi-drive modes (Sport / City)

R14 half cap

Rear parking assist with camera

Two tweeters

Push button start / stop

Idle start/stop

Cruise control

LED DRL

Perimetric alarm system

15-litre cooled glove box

Fast USB charger

Front fog lamps

Follow-me-home lamps

Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)

Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ

Contrast black roof

16-inch alloy wheels

Projector headlamps

Ambient lighting on dashboard

Auto headlamps

Rear AC vents

Height adjustable driver seat

Height adjustable front seat-belt

Height adjustable rear headrest

Rear armrest

Rain sensing wipers

Rear defogger

Seven-inch digital instrument cluster

Sunglass holder

Steering mounted cluster control

One-shot down power window

Front sliding armrest

Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ+

Leatherette seats

One-shot up power window

Personalised wallpaper

iRA – Connected car features

What 3 words

Xpress cool

Wearable key

Rear fog lamp

Black contrast roof