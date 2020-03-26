Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Altroz EV - Now in pictures

March 26, 2020, 08:26 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
25060 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Altroz EV - Now in pictures

There's no doubt Tata Motors is going big on electric vehicles in India. The carmaker has already launched the Nexon EV for the mass market, and last month, it displayed the Altroz EV at the 2020 Auto Expo. It's expected to be launched within the next 12-18 months. Let's see a detailed picture gallery of Tata's premium electric hatchback that's coming our way not very soon.

Tata Altroz Exterior

Tata Motors had first showcased a prototype version of the Altroz EV at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Design-wise, it looks almost the same by borrowing the traits in its production version.

Tata Altroz Exterior

It boasts of the same styling traits in a unique Teal Blue paint with electric blue accents all over. These help differentiate it from its petrol and diesel variants. 

Tata Altroz Interior

Similar ice blue accents can also be seen inside the cabin, however, a floating centre console is the biggest highlight inside.

Tata Altroz Interior

The Altroz EV will be Tata's second all-electric offering for the Indian market. It borrows its battery pack and electric motor from the Nexon EV.

Tata Altroz Interior

This lithium-ion battery pack powers a permanent-magnet AC motor which drives the front wheels. The automaker is targeting an ambitious range of 250-300km in a single charge.

Tata Altroz Interior

What's more, a three-pin wall mounted charger comes as standard with this EV. Otherwise, there's the option of a 25kW DC fast charger, capable of charging 80 per cent within an hour.

Tata Altroz Exterior
Tata Altroz Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.37 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.55 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.35 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.36 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.22 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.07 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.94 Lakh onwards

