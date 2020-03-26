Tata Altroz EV - Now in pictures

There's no doubt Tata Motors is going big on electric vehicles in India. The carmaker has already launched the Nexon EV for the mass market, and last month, it displayed the Altroz EV at the 2020 Auto Expo. It's expected to be launched within the next 12-18 months. Let's see a detailed picture gallery of Tata's premium electric hatchback that's coming our way not very soon.

Tata Motors had first showcased a prototype version of the Altroz EV at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Design-wise, it looks almost the same by borrowing the traits in its production version.

It boasts of the same styling traits in a unique Teal Blue paint with electric blue accents all over. These help differentiate it from its petrol and diesel variants.

Similar ice blue accents can also be seen inside the cabin, however, a floating centre console is the biggest highlight inside.

The Altroz EV will be Tata's second all-electric offering for the Indian market. It borrows its battery pack and electric motor from the Nexon EV.

This lithium-ion battery pack powers a permanent-magnet AC motor which drives the front wheels. The automaker is targeting an ambitious range of 250-300km in a single charge.

What's more, a three-pin wall mounted charger comes as standard with this EV. Otherwise, there's the option of a 25kW DC fast charger, capable of charging 80 per cent within an hour.