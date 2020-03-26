Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan discontinues Datsun brand in Indonesia

Nissan discontinues Datsun brand in Indonesia

March 26, 2020, 08:11 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1760 Views
Be the first to comment
Nissan discontinues Datsun brand in Indonesia

- Datsun cars to be sold until stocks last

- Production facility stopped in January 2020

- Only 7,000 Datsun cars sold in Indonesia in 2019

Japanese car manufacturer Nissan had officially discontinued the Datsun brand in Indonesia. The company has stopped producing Datsun cars in the country earlier this year and will continue the sale of Datsun cars until the existing stocks are cleared with the dealers. Datsun, the entry-level brand from Nissan has failed to gain a positive response in the Indonesian market, which has eventually led to its demise in the country. Last year, the company sold only 7,000 units in the country. 

The decision is reportedly a part of Nissan’s global restructuring program to retire low-selling nameplates and reduce capacity by 10 per cent, which has also resulted in 12,500 job losses across the globe. The company had two plants in Indonesia. The Karawang facility which built Nissan vehicles, stopped production in September 2019. The Purwakarta facility that manufactured the Datsun range was shut for operation in January this year. 

Datsun’s product line-up in Indonesia included the GO, GO Plus and the GO Cross. Back in 2019 Nissan had also confirmed that the Datsun brand will be globally phased out by 2022.

  • Datsun
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Datsun Go Review

Datsun Go Review

The revival of Datsun in its 'Go' avatar attemp ...

362 Likes
127410 Views

First Drive: Datsun Go+

First Drive: Datsun Go+

'+' now means that Datsun has come up with a ca ...

404 Likes
346107 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in