Toyota Yaris based SUV spotted on test

March 26, 2020, 07:31 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
4091 Views
Be the first to comment
-Hyundai Venue rivalling SUV to be underpinned TNGA-B platform 

-Will be offered with a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine 

The Toyota Yaris based SUV has been spotted during a cold weather test. The car was originally set to be unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, which then got cancelled owing to the Corona pandemicwhich has affected the entire world and it is only likely that the car will debut in the second half of this year.  

Toyota Yaris Exterior

This SUV is based on the Yaris hatchback and is in essence a lifted version of the hatchback with high ground clearance, taller wheels and chunky bumpers for that full-on SUV look and feel. As a part of the SUV look, this vehicle will also get new tail lamps and a new design for the wheels (when compared to the hatchback). 

Toyota Yaris Exterior

Our spy sources suggest that this car will be offered with Toyota’s 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine. This mill is mated to a CVT and powers the front wheels. However, lower spec models were likely to also get a six-speed manual. Globally this car will take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Mazda CX3 and the Kia Stonic. 

The Indian market will get a compact SUV with the Toyota badging that will share its underpinnings with the next generation Vitara Brezza

