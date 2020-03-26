Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 830bhp Lamborghini track-only model teased ahead of debut

830bhp Lamborghini track-only model teased ahead of debut

March 26, 2020, 08:43 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
18112 Views
Be the first to comment
830bhp Lamborghini track-only model teased ahead of debut

- Lamborghini’s track-only car will be powered by a 6.5-litre NA V12 engine

- The limited edition model will be built by Squadra Corse and Lamborghini Centro Stile

Lamborghini has teased a new track-only car ahead of its debut that could take place later this year. A video shared by the Italian marquee gives us a few glimpses of the model shot at a track during its test runs, replete with camouflage.

Lamborghini Aventador Exterior

The teaser video of the Lamborghini track-only V12 model reveals a few details such as the large rear wing, airscoop on the roof, racing hood with dual air intakes and single nut wheels shod in Pirelli tyres. A few other highlights of the model include an aluminum front frame and a carbon-fibre monocoque and a self-locking differential.

Lamborghini Aventador Exterior

Propelling the Aventador based Lamborghini track car will be a 6.5-litre V12 engine naturally aspirated engine that will produce a power output of 830bhp. The limited edition model will be built by Squadra Corse, the racing team or track team from Lamborghini, in association with Centro Stile.

  • Lamborghini
  • Lamborghini Aventador
  • Aventador
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Lamborghini Aventador Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.53 Crore onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.46 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

India Serie Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2 : First Look

India Serie Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2 : First Look

We were at the launch event and we couldn't res ...

59 Likes
8903 Views

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

452 Likes
335444 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in