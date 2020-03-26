830bhp Lamborghini track-only model teased ahead of debut

- Lamborghini’s track-only car will be powered by a 6.5-litre NA V12 engine

- The limited edition model will be built by Squadra Corse and Lamborghini Centro Stile

Lamborghini has teased a new track-only car ahead of its debut that could take place later this year. A video shared by the Italian marquee gives us a few glimpses of the model shot at a track during its test runs, replete with camouflage.

The teaser video of the Lamborghini track-only V12 model reveals a few details such as the large rear wing, airscoop on the roof, racing hood with dual air intakes and single nut wheels shod in Pirelli tyres. A few other highlights of the model include an aluminum front frame and a carbon-fibre monocoque and a self-locking differential.

Propelling the Aventador based Lamborghini track car will be a 6.5-litre V12 engine naturally aspirated engine that will produce a power output of 830bhp. The limited edition model will be built by Squadra Corse, the racing team or track team from Lamborghini, in association with Centro Stile.