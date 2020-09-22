Tata Altroz diesel variant prices reduced by Rs 40,000

Tata AltrozXE diesel trim prices remain unchanged

- The model is powered by an 89bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine

Tata Motors has discreetly reduced the prices of the diesel-powered Altroz. Launched in January this year, the Altroz is priced from Rs 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom, all India) for the petrol variant. The prices of the complete range of Tata models were revised last month, and you can read all about it here.

The Tata Altroz diesel was previously priced between Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India). While the price of the base XE trim remains unchanged, all other trims of the model, including XM, XT, XZ, and XZ (O) have witnessed a price cut of Rs 40,000. The Altroz diesel is powered by a 1.5-litre unit that produces 89bhp and 200Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

The Tata Altroz is also offered with a 1.2-litre petrol motor that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. The company is also working on a turbo-petrol variant, which will be equipped with a DCT unit, details of which can be read here.

The following are the revised trim-wise prices of the Tata Altroz diesel (ex-showroom, all India):

Tata Altroz diesel XE: Rs 6.99 lakh (unchanged)

Tata Altroz diesel XM: Rs 7.50 lakh

Tata Altroz diesel XT: Rs 8.19 lakh

Tata Altroz diesel XZ: Rs 8.79 lakh

Tata Altroz diesel XZ (O): Rs 8.95 lakh