CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz diesel variant prices reduced by Rs 40,000

    Tata Altroz diesel variant prices reduced by Rs 40,000

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,049 Views
    Tata Altroz diesel variant prices reduced by Rs 40,000

    Tata AltrozXE diesel trim prices remain unchanged 

    - The model is powered by an 89bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine

    Tata Motors has discreetly reduced the prices of the diesel-powered Altroz. Launched in January this year, the Altroz is priced from Rs 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom, all India) for the petrol variant. The prices of the complete range of Tata models were revised last month, and you can read all about it here.

    The Tata Altroz diesel was previously priced between Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India). While the price of the base XE trim remains unchanged, all other trims of the model, including XM, XT, XZ, and XZ (O) have witnessed a price cut of Rs 40,000. The Altroz diesel is powered by a 1.5-litre unit that produces 89bhp and 200Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

    The Tata Altroz is also offered with a 1.2-litre petrol motor that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. The company is also working on a turbo-petrol variant, which will be equipped with a DCT unit, details of which can be read here.

    The following are the revised trim-wise prices of the Tata Altroz diesel (ex-showroom, all India):

    Tata Altroz diesel XE: Rs 6.99 lakh (unchanged)

    Tata Altroz diesel XM: Rs 7.50 lakh

    Tata Altroz diesel XT: Rs 8.19 lakh         

    Tata Altroz diesel XZ: Rs 8.79 lakh

    Tata Altroz diesel XZ (O): Rs 8.95 lakh

    • Tata
    • Altroz
    • Tata Altroz
    • Altroz XZ Diesel
    • Altroz XE Diesel
    • Altroz XZ (O) Diesel
    • Altroz XM Diesel
    • Altroz XT Diesel
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.12 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.13 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.12 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated price

    When to expect - 23rd September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars