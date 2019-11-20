Please Tell Us Your City

  • Tata Altroz design details revealed on official website

Tata Altroz design details revealed on official website

November 20, 2019, 07:35 AM IST by Desirazu Venkat
54486 Views
Tata Altroz design details revealed on official website

-This is a new premium hatchback from the Indian automaker 

Design details of the Tata Altroz have been officially revealed through teaser images that Tata has shown on its website. These images give glimpses of the production spec version’s exterior details. 

Tata Altroz Exterior

The car has already been spotted undisguised in Europe during the shoot of its TVC. Revealing most of what these teaser images showcase. 

Tata Altroz Interior

In these photos we can see the shape and design of the headlamps, pillars and pillar mounted door handles as well as the mirrors. We already know that the Altroz will get a semi-digital instrument cluster and can now confirm a grey and black layout for the cabin.   

Tata Altroz Exterior

This is Tata’s competitor for the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo. It will debut in India next month with a possible launch in early 2020.   

  • Tata
  • Altroz
  • Tata Altroz
