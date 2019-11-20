Tata Altroz design details revealed on official website

-This is a new premium hatchback from the Indian automaker

Design details of the Tata Altroz have been officially revealed through teaser images that Tata has shown on its website. These images give glimpses of the production spec version’s exterior details.

The car has already been spotted undisguised in Europe during the shoot of its TVC. Revealing most of what these teaser images showcase.

In these photos we can see the shape and design of the headlamps, pillars and pillar mounted door handles as well as the mirrors. We already know that the Altroz will get a semi-digital instrument cluster and can now confirm a grey and black layout for the cabin.

This is Tata’s competitor for the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo. It will debut in India next month with a possible launch in early 2020.