Aston Martin DBX SUV with 542bhp officially unveiled

November 20, 2019, 11:57 AM IST by Santosh Nair
- Five-seat 4x4, 542bhp from its 4.0-litre turbocharged AMG-sourced V8 motor

- To cost Rs 1.46 crore and deliveries to begin by mid-2020

- Aston Martin aims to sell more than 4000 units a year initially; will play a pivotal role in sustaining the company’s upcoming global business

After months of teasers, Aston Martin has finally taken the wraps off its DBX SUV, revealing its conspicuous fastback design.

While the DBX SUV was in development (since 2015), Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley were able to bring their SUV products to the table. Now, it may seem like Aston took its own sweet time to perfect its DBX SUV, but deeper scrutiny puts a few things in perspective. 

Exterior

For one, they’ve got the design spot-on thanks to a sporty fastback silhouette, and a sculpted rear. Furthermore, the use of an all-new bonded aluminium platform gives it a weight advantage of about 400kg when compared to rivals, which is a lot.

On the inside, while the DBX SUV feels distinctly posh with the extravagantly crafted interiors, the unmistakable Aston Martin design-lineage is apparent. And in keeping with the current trend, there are two large TFT screens, one for the instrumentation, and another for the centre console.

Interior

As for the motor, this AMG-sourced 4.0-litre V8 shells out 542bhp at 6500rpm, and an astounding 700Nm of torque via a smart all-wheel drive system. And if those numbers weren’t enough, check this out; a 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds, and a top speed of 291kmph.

Deliveries of the Aston Martin DBX SUV should commence in mid-2020, and we will bring you more information in the days to come, so stay tuned to CarWale.

