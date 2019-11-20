More details of BMW i4 electric sedan revealed

- Will be introduced in 2021 following the iX3 next year

- To be powered by the fifth-generation of BMW’s electric powertrain

We already know that BMW’s electrification push will kickstart next year with the introduction of the electric X3. It will arrive under a new sub-brand from the Bavarian carmaker called the iNEXT and all the future electric Beemers will fall under its umbrella. Following the iX3 will be the electric sedan called the i4 and the iNEXT SUV. BMW has given out additional details about the new i4 and their newest electric powertrain.

Firstly, the carmaker has confirmed the i4 to be an electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. It will be powered by the fifth generation of BMW’s eDrive battery electric technology with a claimed range of 600 kilometres. This powertrain will debut in the iX3 and is capable of producing 390kW (approx. 530bhp) which is enough firepower to equal the internal combustion of V8, claims the Munich based carmaker. This new powertrain has a newly-designed high-voltage battery pack which weighs around 550 kilograms feeding 80kWh to the motors.

We also know now that the i4 will be able to reach 0-100kmph in around four seconds and will have a top speed of more than 200kmph. The batteries have a charging capacity of 150kW and can be charged up to 80 per cent in around 35 minutes. And a range of 100 kilometres could be achieved in just six minutes.

Appearance-wise, the i4 will have a low-slung profile thanks to the flexible architecture. It will have a four-door coupe design but with high entry-exit height. We think it will have the same design language as the new generation of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. It remains to be seen how the i4 will bore the controversial grille which is rumoured to adorn the upcoming 4.

The electric drive component, its charging unit and high-voltage battery of the new i4 and iX3 are all developed in-house by the BMW Group. There’s still some time before we could see the production-ready model. But we expect more official details to be revealed in the coming months.