Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue

The competition in the compact SUV segment has intensified with the recent launch of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Hyundai Venue. Both the models are popular among car buyers in the country. Read below to learn more about the key differences between the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Exterior

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a raised hood and silver skid plates that highlight the SUV’s character. The fascia is highlighted by a redesigned grille with a gunmetal finish and chrome accent. Further, it gets new dual LED projector headlights with crystal block DRLs for freshness, while the redesigned front bumper now gets new foglamp housings. As for the sides, the vehicle now gets squared-off wheel arches and wider cladding. The rear section is highlighted by sleek LED taillights and the ‘Brezza’ lettering across the boot lid. The dual-tone colour option is available in top-spec versions.

The Hyundai Venue is based on Hyundai’s global design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. It gets a redesigned fascia highlighted by a dark chrome grille and LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and positioning lamps. Further, the vehicle gets bold character lines on the hood and redesigned skid plates to highlight the rugged character. The compact SUV rides on a set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. As for the rear, the Venue gets connecting LED taillights which gives it a wider look. Like the Brezza, the Venue also offers dual-tone colour options in the top-spec version.

Interior

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a dual-tone black and rich brown theme. Maruti’s compact SUV gets a new layered dashboard design and ambient lighting for a premium feel. Further, the vehicle gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and a wider instrument cluster with a silver finish and colour-coordinated MID. Depending on the variant, the Brezza now offers a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment, head-up display, wireless charging dock with LED indicator, and a 360-degree camera. The vehicle also offers premium sound acoustic tuning through ‘Surround Sense’ powered by ‘ARKAMYS’. For the first time, the Brezza gets an electric sunroof.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue gets a premium two-tone black and 'greige' seat upholstery. The vehicle now offers paddle shifters, front centre armrest with storage, auto healthy air purifier, a smart electric sunroof, and over 60 Bluelink features. Further, the Venue compact SUV also gets several modern features such as a two-step rear reclining seat, four-way adjustable electric driver seat, Home-to-Car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, Type-C front and rear USB charger, multiple regional languages (10 regional + two international), over-the-air software update, and embedded voice commands.

Engine

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by the next-generation K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with a progressive smart hybrid system that generates 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm at 4,400rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission with a steering-mounted paddle shifter.

The Hyundai Venue is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113.8Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm. This engine is available with six-speed iMT and seven-DCT options. The diesel version of the Hyundai Venue is powered by a 1.5-litre engine which generates 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm. This engine is limited to a six-speed manual transmission.

Conclusion

Both the cars have received significant feature upgrades over their predecessors. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets the progressive smart hybrid system which helps in delivering better fuel efficiency figures, while the Hyundai Venue competes with multiple engine options. Moreover, both the vehicles are also equipped with the latest technology to emerge as strong contenders in the compact SUV segment. Therefore, interested customers can test drive these cars and opt for the one that meets their requirements.