Mahindra eXUV400 to be unveiled in September 2022

- The Mahindra eXUV400 is likely to be launched in Q1 2022

- The company will showcase its electric SUV range next month

Mahindra has officially confirmed that it will pull the covers off the eXUV400 in India in September 2022. Additionally, the brand expects 20-30 per cent of its SUVs to go electric by 2027.

The unveiling of the new Mahindra eXUV400 would be preceded by the carmaker’s vision for EVs which will be detailed by the brand during a presentation on 15 August, 2022. This is the same presentation where the company will showcase its electric SUV range for the first time. The new electric SUVs are a part of Mahindra’s plans to launch nine new cars by 2026.

The upcoming Mahindra eXUV400 will measure 4.2 metres in length and is likely to carry forward the design elements from the eXUV300 that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Indian automobile manufacturer is expected to launch the new model and announce its prices in Q1 2022.