Spec comparison – Mahindra XUV700 MX Vs MG Hector Style

The country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra recently announced the prices for the five-seat manual variant of the XUV700 in both the MX Series and the AX Series. On the other hand, we have the feature-loaded MG Hector in five variants – Style, Super, Shine, Smart, and Sharp. Both the SUV’s are available in both petrol and diesel engine options. As the higher variant prices for the upcoming XUV700 are yet to be announced, we compare the entry-level models of both SUVs.

Read below to learn more about the key feature differences between the XUV700 MX and the Hector Style variant –

Exterior

The new Mahindra XUV700 debuts with the new brand logo. The vehicle gets a blacked-out grille frame which is complemented by large headlamps with canine-shaped LED DRLs. As for the sides, the vehicle gets strong lines, power-adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, and futuristic flush door handles. The entry-level MX Series rides on a set of 17-inch steel wheels. The rear section is adorned with arrow-like LED tail lamps. To learn more about the XUV700 exterior design analysis, click here.

MG Motor recently introduced the updated Hector SUV in the country. The large blacked-out grille from the outgoing model has now been replaced with a new thermo-pressed chrome grille. The entry-level Style variant rides on a set of 17-inch steel wheels. For freshness, the vehicle features gunmetal coloured front and rear skid plates. The Hector Style variant gets halogen projector headlamps, while the tail lamps are a combination of bulb and LED.

Interior

The entry-level XUV700 MX gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto. Moreover, the vehicle also offers steering-mounted controls and an easy-to-read, seven-inch instrument cluster. For added convenience, the SUV also offers a day and night IRVM, along with standard safety equipment such as dual-front airbags with ABS, parking sensors, speed, and front seatbelt alerts.

The MG Hector Style variant offers a modest set of features such as fabric seats, silver-coloured door armrest handle, and manual AC. The vehicle misses out on the popular large touchscreen unit, which is limited to the higher variants. However, the base variant offers four speakers and artificial leather material on the door armrest as well as IP insert. Moreover, the reading lamps in the front and the rear feature a bulb, while the LEDs are reserved for the higher-spec variants.

Engine

Mechanically, the Mahindra XUV700 MX Series is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version gets a 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion engine that generates 195bhp at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of torque between 1,750rpm and 3,000rpm. Currently, this engine is powered by a six-speed manual transmission, while an automatic version might be introduced at a later date. The diesel version gets a 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine with manual transmission to generate 151bhp and 360Nm of torque.

The Hector Style variant is available in both petrol and diesel engine option. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 141bhp at 5,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,600-3,600rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 2.0 turbocharged diesel unit generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750 – 2,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Conclusion

Mahindra XUV700 MX is available at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the MG Hector Style variant is available at a starting price of Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The base variant of the Mahindra XUV700 is undoubtedly competitively priced as compared to its rivals. However, Mahindra is yet to announce the complete feature list for the XUV700. It is only after all the variant-wise details are revealed, that we can pick a winner in this competition.