    Should you buy a new mass-market car or a used luxury car? Episode 14 of the The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    The CarWale Podcast is back this week with another fresh episode and a new topic. In Episode 14, we exchange thoughts on the decision of buying a brand new mass-market car or a used luxury car, and to give us a better insight, Siddharth, who is in charge of the luxury car segment in the CarWale Editorial team, shares his opinions.

    Benefits of buying a brand new mass-market car

    Budget plays an important factor, irrespective of the fact that one is purchasing a new car or a used car. Once the budget is decided, we look at the benefits of buying the car, which in the case of a brand new mass-market car include a longer warranty period, better reliability, and lower chances of niggles as it is a factory-fresh piece. To know about the cons of buying a brand new car, listen to the podcast with the help of the link above.

    Benefits of buying a used luxury car

    The benefits of buying a used luxury car are many. Some of these include a value for money proposition, lower depreciation, no waiting period, better performance, and substantially more features. Getting a luxury car can also result in a better social image for a few, and this at times can be a deal-maker or deal-breaker too. Tune in to the latest episode of The CarWale Podcast with the link above to know more.

