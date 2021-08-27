Spec comparison: Hyundai i20 N Line Vs Hyundai i20

Hyundai recently raised curtain over the sportier iteration of the i20, the i20 N Line. It is believed that the upcoming i20 N Line might be introduced in the country on 2 September. The i20 N Line features WRC-inspired sporty highlights and will be offered in two variant options – N6 and N8. On the other hand, the standard Hyundai i20 is available in four variant options - Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O).

Here are the key differences between the i20 and the soon-to-launch i20 N Line.

Exterior

The Hyundai i20 received third-generation update in India last year. The premium hatchback is based on the global design language, ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The i20 now features edgy and sharp character lines. Additionally, the vehicle features a parametric jewel pattern grille, LED projector headlamps, and LED DRLs. Moreover, the strong character lines on the hood give the vehicle a definitive presence. The vehicle rides on a set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. As for the rear, the new Z-shaped LED tail lights with connecting chrome garnish complete the sporty design element.

To distinguish itself from the regular model, the i20 N Line gets WRC-inspired sporty highlights in the form of a chequered flag-inspired front grille, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with the N logo and red calliper on the disc brake. Furthermore, the vehicle gets athletic red highlights (silver highlights for red exterior colour) on the front skid plate and side sill garnish. The rear section also features a sporty tailgate spoiler with side wings.

Interior

The Hyundai i20 gets a premium and sophisticated layout. The company claims that the large Day Light Opening (DLO) area offers a roomy and spacious cabin. On the front, the dashboard gets a 10.4-inch HD infotainment system with a navigation system and a digital cluster with TFT Multi-Information Display (MID). Furthermore, the vehicle gets an artificial leather wrapped steering wheel with satin chrome finish, leather seat upholstery, blue ambient light, oxy boost air purifier with air quality indicator, and more.

As for the interior, the i20 N Line distinguish itself with sporty highlights. The vehicle gets a chequered flag design with the N logo, along with a perforated artificial leather-wrapped gear knob featuring the N logo. Additionally, the vehicle gets a three-spoke steering wheel with the N logo and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment and navigation system. To deliver a superior entertainment experience the vehicle gets the Bose premium seven-speaker system.

Engine

Hyundai i20 is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine is available in a five-speed manual and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) option. The manual variant generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm, while the IVT option produces 86bhp at 6,000rpm. The diesel version gets a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine that generates 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine is standard on the i20 N Line, while it is optional on the regular i20 model. The Turbo engine produces 118bhp at 6,000 rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 4,000 rpm. This engine can be had in either a seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) or an iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) option.