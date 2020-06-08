Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Vision-IN patent drawings leaked

Skoda Vision-IN patent drawings leaked

June 08, 2020, 12:37 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
955 Views
Write a comment
Skoda Vision-IN patent drawings leaked

-Production ready model will be launched in mid-2021

-Will share its MQB A0-IN platform with the Volkswagen Taigun

The star of the Skoda stall at the 2020 Auto Expo was the Vision-IN SUV. It is Skoda’s answer to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Nissan Kicks and will be launched in India in mid-2021. Now patent images for the Vision-IN have leaked ahead of the car’s debut next year.

Skoda Vision IN Concept Exterior

The patent images are very similar to that of the concept car that was showcased at the expo possibly indicating that the production spec model will be quite similar to the car shown at the expo. Highlights include the large Skoda moustache grille, slim head lamps, dual tone alloy wheels and wedge like tail lamps. 

Skoda Vision IN Concept Exterior

The exterior design of the Vision-IN is very similar to that of the recently launched Karoq which should come as no surprise due to Skoda being one of the companies that takes the concept of family look very seriously. 

Skoda Vision IN Concept Exterior

It’s expected to be powered by the 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder engine which it will share with the Volkswagen Taigun, its sister car. The engine is expected to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. 

source

  • Skoda
  • Vision IN Concept
  • Skoda Vision IN Concept
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1122 Likes
170604 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104454 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in