Skoda Vision-IN patent drawings leaked

-Production ready model will be launched in mid-2021

-Will share its MQB A0-IN platform with the Volkswagen Taigun

The star of the Skoda stall at the 2020 Auto Expo was the Vision-IN SUV. It is Skoda’s answer to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Nissan Kicks and will be launched in India in mid-2021. Now patent images for the Vision-IN have leaked ahead of the car’s debut next year.

The patent images are very similar to that of the concept car that was showcased at the expo possibly indicating that the production spec model will be quite similar to the car shown at the expo. Highlights include the large Skoda moustache grille, slim head lamps, dual tone alloy wheels and wedge like tail lamps.

The exterior design of the Vision-IN is very similar to that of the recently launched Karoq which should come as no surprise due to Skoda being one of the companies that takes the concept of family look very seriously.

It’s expected to be powered by the 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder engine which it will share with the Volkswagen Taigun, its sister car. The engine is expected to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.

