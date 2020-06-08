MG Motor India joins hands with Tata Power to deploy superfast chargers at select dealerships

- MG currently has 10 superfast 50kW charging stations across its dealerships

- The new superfast 50kW DC chargers will be accessible by all EV’s compatible with the charging facility

MG Motor India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Power to deploy 50kW DC superfast chargers at select MG dealership locations and offer EV charging solutions to MG dealerships spread across India.

Through this association, MG Motor aims to lay a focus on the key target cities they will be foraying into as a part of their future EV expansion plans. These superfast 50kW DC chargers will be accessible by both MG ZS EV customers as well as other EV owners whose automobiles are compatible with the CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards.

MG Motor India currently has 10 superfast 50kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities inlcuding New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and is expanding them to more cities. Tata Power, on the other hand, has established an EV Charging ecosystem with more than 180 charging points in 19 different cities under the ‘EZ Charge’ brand.

Speaking on this association, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “Further strengthening our commitment to India, we aim to provide our customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. With a partner like Tata Power, a renowned major in the field of power, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together.”