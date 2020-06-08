Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Motor India joins hands with Tata Power to deploy superfast chargers at select dealerships

MG Motor India joins hands with Tata Power to deploy superfast chargers at select dealerships

June 08, 2020, 01:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
398 Views
Write a comment
MG Motor India joins hands with Tata Power to deploy superfast chargers at select dealerships

- MG currently has 10 superfast 50kW charging stations across its dealerships

- The new superfast 50kW DC chargers will be accessible by all EV’s compatible with the charging facility

MG Motor India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Power to deploy 50kW DC superfast chargers at select MG dealership locations and offer EV charging solutions to MG dealerships spread across India.

Through this association, MG Motor aims to lay a focus on the key target cities they will be foraying into as a part of their future EV expansion plans. These superfast 50kW DC chargers will be accessible by both MG ZS EV customers as well as other EV owners whose automobiles are compatible with the CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards.

MG Motor India currently has 10 superfast 50kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities inlcuding New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and is expanding them to more cities. Tata Power, on the other hand, has established an EV Charging ecosystem with more than 180 charging points in 19 different cities under the ‘EZ Charge’ brand.

Speaking on this association, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “Further strengthening our commitment to India, we aim to provide our customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. With a partner like Tata Power, a renowned major in the field of power, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together.”

  • MG
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

MG ZS EV Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 22.06 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 23.06 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 24.3 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 23.54 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 24.29 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
144376 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

379 Likes
185481 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in