Production-spec Skoda Vision IN SUV to get 1.5L TSI engine in higher variants

June 08, 2020, 08:00 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1692 Views
Production-spec Skoda Vision IN SUV to get 1.5L TSI engine in higher variants

- The 1.5-litre TSI motor makes 148bhp and 250Nm

- Skoda Vision IN will be launched in mid-2021

- Will rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Recently, patent images of the Skoda Vision IN leaked online, revealing details of the mid-size SUV. Now, a new document suggests that it will be offered with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor, in addition to a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI unit.

We already know that the Vision IN is a derivative of the Skoda Kamiq SUV, and will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform. According to the leaked document, the Czech carmaker is currently testing the Vision IN SUV with both the engine options.

While the mainstay will be the 1.0-litre TSI motor that it will share with the Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Rapid, higher versions will get the 1.5-litre TSI EVO four-cylinder motor that makes 148bhp and 250Nm. It will be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic. The same engine-gearbox combo will be offered in the Volkswagen Taigun as well.

The Skoda Vision IN is set to be launched in India in mid-2021. Once launched, it will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the Volkswagen Taigun. Expect Skoda to price it in the range of Rs 11-16 lakh (ex-showroom India).

