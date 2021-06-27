Skoda Kushaq to be available in two India-exclusive colour options - Honey Orange and Tornado Red

- To be available in five colour options, where the metallic Honey Orange and Tornado Red are India-exclusive options

- To be available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI

The five-seat Skoda Kushaq is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform, a variant of Volkswagen Group’s MQB-AO platform developed especially for the Indian market. In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq measures 4,225mm in length, 1,760mm in width, and has a height of 1,612mm. The SUV has one of the segment’s longest wheelbase at 2,651mm, and a modest ground clearance of 155mm. Skoda Kushaq will be available in five colour options, wherein the metallic Honey Orange and Tornado Red are exclusively for the Indian market.

The upcoming Skoda Kushaq will be available in three variant options - Active, Ambition, and Style. Skoda offers a silver-armoured diffuser for underbody protection in the Ambition and the Style variants. The black wheel arches and black side skirts enhance the SUV character. The Style trim features chrome-plated window frames and door handles, as well as an electric sunroof. Depending on the variant, the SUV can be had in either 16-inch or 17-inch wheel options. The 17-inch Atlas alloys will be available in two-tone. The SUV will be available in two colour touchscreen options, to learn more about it, click here.

Mechanically, the Kushaq will be available in two powertrain options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine will generate 109bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre TSI engine will generate 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The six-speed manual transmission will be standard, while a seven-speed DSG and a six-speed automatic unit will be available in 1.5-litre and 1.0-litre engine options, respectively. To learn more about the safety highlights in the upcoming Kushaq SUV, click here.