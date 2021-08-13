Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variant deliveries begin

- The Skoda Kushaq was launched in India on 28 June, 2021

- The model is available with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

Skoda Auto India has commenced deliveries of the Kushaq 1.5-lite TSI variants. The SUV, which was launched on 28 June, 2021, is priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 17.60 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India). The model recently received almost 6,000 bookings, details of which are available here.

The Skoda Kushaq is available with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The latter is capable of producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the former produces 113bhp and 178Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit are available as options. We have driven the Kushaq and you can read our review here.

Commenting on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, 'We are extremely thrilled to commence the deliveries of the 1.5L TSI Kushaq to customers. The fact that the 1.5L TSI engine can deliver 148bhp and 250Nm of torque with a fuel efficiency of 17.95kmpl is an incredible testament to the power of TSI and the technologically advanced ACT system. The Kushaq is a vehicle specially designed and Made in India. We are overwhelmed by the outstanding response to the car across India. I urge more and more customers to visit our showrooms and test drive the vehicle.”