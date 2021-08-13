CarWale
    New Volkswagen Taigun to be launched in third week of September

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Volkswagen Taigun is available with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

    - Bookings for the model have commenced exclusively for Taigun squad members

    Volkswagen India has revealed that the Taigun will be launched in India in the third week of September. The development was confirmed on the brand’s social media channels. Bookings for the model are now open for Taigun squad members, details of which can be read here.

    Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Volkswagen Taigun shares its underpinnings with the Skoda Kushaq. Exterior highlights of the model include LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, fog lights, a two-slat grille, LED tail lights, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a chrome insert for the front and rear bumpers, a shark fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

    Inside, the 2021 Volkswagen Taigun will come equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-inch fully digital instrument console, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and a cooled glove-box.

    The Volkswagen Taigun is available with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine that produces 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available with the former and latter, respectively. We have driven the Volkswagen Taigun and to read our review, click here.

    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
