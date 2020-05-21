Please Tell Us Your City

Skoda Karoq spotted ahead of launch

May 21, 2020, 04:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Skoda Karoq spotted ahead of launch

- Skoda Karoq spotted on its way to a dealership

- The model will be launched in India on 26 May

Earlier this week, Skoda India announced its plans to launch three new models in the country, including the Karoq, on 26 May. Now, new images shared on the web reveal a single unit of the Karoq that was spotted on its way to a dealership.

Skoda Karoq Exterior

As seen in the images, the Skoda Karoq features protective covering at the rear, hinting that the model is on its way to a dealership ahead of its launch next week. To be offered in a single variant, the Karoq will be brought to the country via the CBU route. The company revealed the key feature highlights of the model, details of which are available here.

Skoda Karoq Exterior

Powertrain options on the Skoda Karoq will be limited to a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor will send power to the wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Speeds of 0-100kmph can be attained in nine seconds, up to a top speed of 202kmph. The model will be available is six colours including Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver and Quartz Grey. Rivals to the Skoda Karoq will include the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson.

  • Skoda
  • Karoq
  • Skoda Karoq
