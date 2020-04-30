Skoda Karoq variant details and colour options revealed

- Skoda Karoq to be offered in six colours

- Bookings for the model have commenced

Skoda Auto India had previously scheduled the launch of the Karoq SUV in India in the month of April. While the launch has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the company has revealed a few more details of the model.

The new Skoda Karoq will be offered in a single variant and six colour options. The latter will include Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver and Quartz Grey. Bookings for the model have already begun, details of which can be read here.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Skoda Karoq will be limited to a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in nine seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 202kmph.

Feature highlights of the Skoda Karoq SUV will include all LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, virtual cockpit, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 12-way electronically adjustable driver seat, ParkTronic system and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Safety wise, the model will come equipped with nine airbags, ABS with EBD and ESC. Once launched, the model will rival the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass.