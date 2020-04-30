Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Karoq variant details and colour options revealed

Skoda Karoq variant details and colour options revealed

April 30, 2020, 02:38 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
12089 Views
Write a comment
Skoda Karoq variant details and colour options revealed

- Skoda Karoq to be offered in six colours

- Bookings for the model have commenced

Skoda Auto India had previously scheduled the launch of the Karoq SUV in India in the month of April. While the launch has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the company has revealed a few more details of the model.

The new Skoda Karoq will be offered in a single variant and six colour options. The latter will include Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver and Quartz Grey. Bookings for the model have already begun, details of which can be read here.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Skoda Karoq will be limited to a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in nine seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 202kmph.

Feature highlights of the Skoda Karoq SUV will include all LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, virtual cockpit, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 12-way electronically adjustable driver seat, ParkTronic system and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Safety wise, the model will come equipped with nine airbags, ABS with EBD and ESC. Once launched, the model will rival the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass.

  • Skoda
  • Karoq
  • Skoda Karoq
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1083 Likes
165316 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104086 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in