Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI begins arriving at dealerships

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI begins arriving at dealerships

May 21, 2020, 03:57 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
388 Views
Write a comment
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI begins arriving at dealerships

- Volkswagen Polo 1.0-TSI variant prices start at Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom)

- The model is available in two trims including Highline Plus and GT

Volkswagen launched the Polo 1.0-TSI and 1.0-MPI in India in March, with prices starting at Rs 5.82 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom, all India) respectively. Now, new images shared on the web reveal that the Polo 1.0 has begun arriving at dealerships.

Volkswagen Polo Exterior

As seen in the images, the model in question is the Volkswagen Polo 1.0-TSI variant. This model is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor producing 108bhp and 175Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 1.0 TSI engine is available only in the Highline Plus and GT trims.

Volkswagen Polo Interior

The Volkswagen Polo is also offered with a 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine that produces 75bhp and 95Nm of torque. This engine is paired only to a five-speed manual transmission. The Polo 1.0-MPI is offered in two trims including Trendline and Comfortline Plus.

Image Source

  • Volkswagen
  • Polo
  • Volkswagen Polo
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Volkswagen Polo Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.99 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.07 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 6.44 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.81 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.84 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2609 Likes
241986 Views

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen has launched the T-Roc at Rs 19.99 lakh ...

825 Likes
81019 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

26th May 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
Skoda Superb FaceliftSkoda Superb Facelift

26th May 2020

26L - ₹ 34L
Skoda Rapid TSISkoda Rapid TSI

26th May 2020

10L - ₹ 12L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in