Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI begins arriving at dealerships

- Volkswagen Polo 1.0-TSI variant prices start at Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom)

- The model is available in two trims including Highline Plus and GT

Volkswagen launched the Polo 1.0-TSI and 1.0-MPI in India in March, with prices starting at Rs 5.82 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom, all India) respectively. Now, new images shared on the web reveal that the Polo 1.0 has begun arriving at dealerships.

As seen in the images, the model in question is the Volkswagen Polo 1.0-TSI variant. This model is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor producing 108bhp and 175Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 1.0 TSI engine is available only in the Highline Plus and GT trims.

The Volkswagen Polo is also offered with a 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine that produces 75bhp and 95Nm of torque. This engine is paired only to a five-speed manual transmission. The Polo 1.0-MPI is offered in two trims including Trendline and Comfortline Plus.

Image Source