CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Karoq sold out in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    218 Views
    Skoda Karoq sold out in India

    - Skoda Karoq was launched in May at Rs 24.99 lakh

    - The model was limited to 1,000 units

    According to Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India, the company has sold out all the units of the Karoq SUV. The model was showcased at the Auto expo 2020 for the first time ahead of its launch in May.

    The Skoda Karoq, which was priced at Rs 24.99 lakh, was limited to just 1,000 units, which were imported to the country via the CBU route. The model was offered in a single variant across six colour options that included Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Quartz Grey.

    Powertrain options on the Skoda Karoq were limited to a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that produced 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine was paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit, sending the car to 100kmph from a standstill in nine seconds. We have driven the Karoq, and to read our review, click here.

    Skoda is currently working on the Vision IN SUV that was recently spotted testing, and you can read all about it here. The model is expected to make its debut in the first quarter of the next year, followed by a launch in mid-2021. Upon launch, the model will rival the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

    Skoda Karoq Image
    Skoda Karoq
    ₹ 24.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Skoda
    • Karoq
    • Skoda Karoq
    • Vision IN Concept
    • Skoda Vision IN Concept
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Skoda Karoq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 31.38 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 31.18 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 28.93 Lakh
    Pune₹ 31.51 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 29.56 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 28.97 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 29.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 27.08 Lakh
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - October 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars