Skoda Karoq sold out in India

- Skoda Karoq was launched in May at Rs 24.99 lakh

- The model was limited to 1,000 units

According to Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India, the company has sold out all the units of the Karoq SUV. The model was showcased at the Auto expo 2020 for the first time ahead of its launch in May.

The Skoda Karoq, which was priced at Rs 24.99 lakh, was limited to just 1,000 units, which were imported to the country via the CBU route. The model was offered in a single variant across six colour options that included Candy White, Magnetic Brown, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Quartz Grey.

Powertrain options on the Skoda Karoq were limited to a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that produced 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine was paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit, sending the car to 100kmph from a standstill in nine seconds. We have driven the Karoq, and to read our review, click here.

Skoda is currently working on the Vision IN SUV that was recently spotted testing, and you can read all about it here. The model is expected to make its debut in the first quarter of the next year, followed by a launch in mid-2021. Upon launch, the model will rival the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.