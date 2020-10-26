Skoda Vision IN SUV spotted testing in India; launch in mid-2021

- Vision IN will rival the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos

- It is based on the MQB A0-IN platform

- Will get two petrol engines and three transmissions

An early prototype of the Skoda Vision IN based mid-size SUV was recently spied testing for the first time in India. This rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos was seen with near-production tail lamp clusters and roof rails.

Skoda will unveil the Vision IN based SUV in the first quarter of next year, while the launch will be in mid-2021. The SUV will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform, which would also spawn a Volkswagen derivative. Its design will be largely identical to the Skoda Vision IN concept, and share a lot of components with the Volkswagen Taigun.

Mechanically, it will be available with two petrol engines and three transmissions. The mainstay will be a 1.0-litre TSI EVO motor that would be coupled to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic. Higher versions will get a powerful 1.5-litre TSI EVO motor that would be offered with a seven-speed DSG.

The Skoda Vision IN SUV will also compete against the Renault Duster and the Nissan Kicks. As far as pricing is concerned, we expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

