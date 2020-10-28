India-bound Jeep Compass facelift to unveil globally in November

-2021 Jeep Compass to get subtle cosmetic changes with an all-new cabin

-It is likely to get an all-new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor

-India launch in 2021

The Jeep Compass facelift could drop its covers in the coming month at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China. The expo will be held from 22 November to 1 December. The Jeep Compass is long due for a facelift and could now feature a refreshed exterior styling and all-new interiors which will be carried over from its elder siblings.

The Compass facelift has been spotted on various occasions doing test rounds on Indian as well on international roads. The Jeep Compass is a significant vehicle for the carmaker and holds a firm position in the C-SUV segment in India. The updated Compass could feature subtle cosmetic upgrades on the outside while it could get an all-new revamped cabin rolled down from its elder siblings. On the exterior, the model will receive a new front fascia with sleeker LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, redesigned alloy wheels and tweaked front and rear bumpers.

The highlight of the Compass facelift would be on the inside with an all-new cabin sporting a new leather-wrapped steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, larger infotainment system and fresh upholstery. The updated UConnect 5 system is expected to make its way into the model as well. In addition to this, it could also be equipped with advanced level two autonomous driving technologies like highway assist, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, traffic jam assists, driver attention alert and active blind-spot assist. Sadly, the Indian-spec model is unlikely to be rewarded with these autonomous advancements.

With the rivals introducing more and more small capacity turbo petrol engines, Jeep is likely to bring in the new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with a manual and an automatic transmission. The powertrain on the current Jeep Compass includes a BS6 compliant 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine and the 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel engine. The six-speed manual transmission is standard for both the engine options. While the petrol gets a DCT unit, the diesel is mated to a nine-speed torque converter unit with an all-wheel drive configuration.

We expect the Jeep Compass facelift to reach the Indian shores by 2021. The segment is presently inhabited by Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq, MG Hector, Volkswagen T-Roc and the work-in-progress next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

