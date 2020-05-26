Please Tell Us Your City

Skoda Karoq launched: Now in pictures

May 26, 2020, 11:21 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
818 Views
Skoda Karoq launched: Now in pictures

Skoda has launched the Karoq mid-size SUV in India. Available in a single top-spec trim, the Skoda Karoq is priced relatively on the higher side at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). Let’s take a closer look at the Karoq, via a detailed picture gallery.

Skoda Karoq Exterior

The Karoq features clean styling and classic lines that are synonymous with Skoda’s SUV design. It is Skoda’s rival to the likes of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen T-Roc and the Hyundai Tucson.

Skoda Karoq Exterior

The front is highlighted by the two-tier LED projector headlamps that integrates an LED DRL and vertical LEDs that look like eye lashes. The look is completed by the 3D butterfly grille and the sculpted bumper.

Skoda Karoq Exterior

Dimensionally, it is longer than the T-Roc, but is comparatively shorter than both, the Compass as well as the Tucson. The SUV measures 4382mm in length, 1841mm in width and 1624mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2638mm.

Skoda Karoq Exterior

The Karoq is based the modular MQB platform, which also underpins other VW Group cars like the Skoda Superb, Octavia, Volkswagen T-Roc, Tiguan AllSpace and more.

Skoda Karoq Interior

The minimal and upmarket design philosophy follows inside as well, as the cabin gets a clean look with a neatly-designed dashboard, excellent ergonomics and spacious interiors.

Skoda Karoq Interior

What’s more, the Skoda Karoq is well-kitted out too, with features like a large touchscreen system, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and more.

Skoda Karoq Exterior

Under the hood, the Karoq is an all-petrol affair. It is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit, which it shares with the VW T-Roc. This mill pushes out 150bhp and 250Nm of peak torque, and is coupled to a seven-speed DSG automatic. The Karoq is a front-wheel-drive car.

Skoda Karoq Exterior

Now, although the Karoq is a petrol-only offering, Skoda is actively looking at diesel-powered cars. However, it will take some time for the Czech carmaker to introduce diesel versions of its cars.

Skoda Karoq Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 29.67 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 31.42 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 28.96 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 29.67 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 29.92 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 27.73 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 30.17 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 27.8 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 28.18 Lakh onwards

