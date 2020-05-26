Skoda Karoq launched: Now in pictures

Skoda has launched the Karoq mid-size SUV in India. Available in a single top-spec trim, the Skoda Karoq is priced relatively on the higher side at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). Let’s take a closer look at the Karoq, via a detailed picture gallery.

The Karoq features clean styling and classic lines that are synonymous with Skoda’s SUV design. It is Skoda’s rival to the likes of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen T-Roc and the Hyundai Tucson.

The front is highlighted by the two-tier LED projector headlamps that integrates an LED DRL and vertical LEDs that look like eye lashes. The look is completed by the 3D butterfly grille and the sculpted bumper.

Dimensionally, it is longer than the T-Roc, but is comparatively shorter than both, the Compass as well as the Tucson. The SUV measures 4382mm in length, 1841mm in width and 1624mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2638mm.

The Karoq is based the modular MQB platform, which also underpins other VW Group cars like the Skoda Superb, Octavia, Volkswagen T-Roc, Tiguan AllSpace and more.

The minimal and upmarket design philosophy follows inside as well, as the cabin gets a clean look with a neatly-designed dashboard, excellent ergonomics and spacious interiors.

What’s more, the Skoda Karoq is well-kitted out too, with features like a large touchscreen system, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and more.

Under the hood, the Karoq is an all-petrol affair. It is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit, which it shares with the VW T-Roc. This mill pushes out 150bhp and 250Nm of peak torque, and is coupled to a seven-speed DSG automatic. The Karoq is a front-wheel-drive car.

Now, although the Karoq is a petrol-only offering, Skoda is actively looking at diesel-powered cars. However, it will take some time for the Czech carmaker to introduce diesel versions of its cars.