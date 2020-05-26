BS6 Skoda Superb launched: All you need to know

Skoda Superb facelift has been launched in India with a BS6 compliant engine. The premium sedan is available in two variants – Sportline and L&K variants. The newly launched Skoda Superb facelift is now longer in length and it measures 4,869mm as compared to outgoing model’s 4,861mm.

Exterior

The updated model gets minor cosmetic updates in the form of a new grille with LED headlamps, redesigned bumpers and revised taillights. The updated model will also feature a Skoda lettering on the boot lid instead of the circular logo. Additionally, the vehicle features new 17-inch stratos anthracite alloy wheels for freshness. The exterior feature highlights include – panoramic electric sunroof with bounce-back system, rear view camera with washer and dynamic guidelines, electric boot and more.

Interior

The Skoda Superb gets premium leather upholstery and sport seats with integrated headrests. The L&K variant is available in stone beige and coffee brown perforated leather upholstery with L&K stitching on the front seat backrest. The Sportline variant gets black Alcantara upholstery with a sporty flat bottom steering wheel. The Skoda Superb features an eight-inch touchscreen Amundsen infotainment system with navigation, three-zone climate control, leather wrapped gear knob, 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat and more.

Engine

The Skoda Superb is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder engine that produces 188bhp between 4,200-6,000rpm and 320Nm between 1,450-4,200rpm. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DSG. It has a 0-100kmph time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 239kmph. In terms of safety, the Skoda Superb gets eight airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, electronic brake force distribution, mechanical brake assist, hydraulic braking system readiness, hill brake assist and electromechanical parking brake with auto hold function as standard.