BS6 Skoda Rapid launched: Why should you buy?

The popular selling model from Skoda, the Rapid is now BS6 compliant. The updated model is available with a 1.0-litre, three cylinder petrol engine in five variant options – Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo. The newly launched Skoda Rapid is available in four colour options like brilliant silver, candy white, carbon steel and toffee brown. The Rapid Onyx variant is available in lapiz blue and candy white, while the Rapid Monte Carlo variant is available in flash red and candy white colour options. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the new Skoda Rapid.

What’s good about it?

The Skoda Rapid variants offer wide range of features and distinctive cosmetic highlights to suit individual taste. The standard feature list includes adjustable dual rear air conditioning vents on the rear centre console, front and rear power windows, automatic climate control, tinted window and windscreen, reading spot lamps at the rear and more. In terms of safety, the Rapid offers rear defogger with timer, dual airbags in front, ABS with EBD, height adjustable seat belt in front and height adjustable head restraint at front as well as rear as standard.

What’s not so good?

The automatic option will be introduced at a later date. Currently, the BS6 Rapid is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. The front side airbags is available only in the Style variant. Moreover, the base Rider variant does not get the fuel cut-off mechanism in case of a car crash.

Best variant to buy?

The Style variant is a good option to consider as it comes loaded with maximum safety and convenience features. Customers keen on a model with sporty detailing, can opt for either the Onyx or the Monte Carlo variants.

Specification

Petrol

1.0-litre TSI, three-cylinder – 109bhp between 5,000-5,250rpm and 175Nm between 1,750-4,000rpm

Six-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

The ivory leather seat upholstery is available only in the ‘Style’ variant.