India-bound 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class teaser reveals new fascia

- To debut later this year

- Teased on Mercedes-Benz’s new online communication platform

Amidst the pandemic, Mercedes-Benz debuted a new ‘Meet Mercedes Digital’ online communications platform for sharing future products and business related news. In the pilot episode, the German carmaker has given us a short glimpse of the new S-Class which is due to arrive later this year.

The flagship sedan was shown undisguised confirming the updates which we previously saw on the test prototypes and allegedly leaked images. As can be seen in the image, the headlamp design is tweaked to be sleeker than before like the one seen on the E-Class facelift. They are also integrated with newer LED units. Meanwhile, the wider and taller grille gets horizontal louvres and chrome garnish around it. What’s hard to miss are those large sensors fitted where earlier the Three-Pointed Star logo used to sit. And the lower bumper isn’t any different from the older S-Class, more specifically the AMG trim.

Mercedes-Benz claims that the new S-Class will be a “technological tour de force” and will pack in many never-seen-before features and equipment. During the interview, Daimler CEO Ola Källenius said the new S-Class has got a very serene and quiet ride. Apart from that, he went on to say that, “the previous model set the bar high but the new S-Class will be special.”

We expect the new and updated S-Class to break cover later this year before hitting the global markets in 2021. It will be closely followedby the all-electric EQS version – which will be the flagship electric offering from Mercedes – as well as the high-performance AMG and opulent Pullman models. The Indian debut will happen promptly after it goes on sale in the international markets.