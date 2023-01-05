CarWale

    Skoda India introduces the 'Anytime Warranty' scheme

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Warranty of a vehicle can be extended to eight years or 1,50,000km

    - Prices start at Rs 13,999

    Skoda India has introduced the Anytime warranty scheme. Under this, Skoda will provide a 100 per cent manufacturer's warranty for existing Skoda vehicles. This has been done to strengthen the brand’s bond with Skoda vehicle owners and provide them with complete peace of mind. 

    Skoda Kodiaq Rear Logo

    With this scheme in place, any existing Skoda vehicle can receive an additional year or 20,000km of warranty coverage on top of its existing warranty. Moreover, the warranty on the car can also be extended for a total of eight years or 1,50,000km, whichever comes first.

    This scheme is suitable for vehicles that are more than four years old. The customer can purchase this warranty package before the vehicle completes 2,252 days or at a mileage of less than 1,30,000km. 

    Skoda Kodiaq Front View

    The cost of the warranty coverage for one-year/20,000km for the Skoda Rapid starts from Rs 13,999.hereas, the starting prices for the Octavia and Superb are Rs 45,999 and Rs 55,999, respectively. Depending on the age of their car, Kodiaq owners can purchase the warranty package for Rs 57,999 or Rs 64,999, while Yeti owners can extend the warranty for Rs 50,999. The Anytime warranty's strongest point is that customers can opt for it even after their vehicle's standard or extended warranty has expired.

    Skoda Kodiaq Rear Logo

    The benefits of this warranty include 100 per cent manufacturer warranty, repair or replacement of all defective parts as necessary, protection from unforeseen repair costs that are included in the package, and elevated residual value. Moreover, the car will be serviceable anywhere in India. There is also an EMI purchase option for the Anytime warranty package, and it is transferrable to a second owner. 

    However, the Skoda Anytime warranty doesn't cover the cost of consumables or wear-and-tear parts like wiper blades, brake discs, belts, bulbs, brake pads, fuses, clutch discs, shock absorbers, or struts, among other things. The replacement of parts like spark plugs, lubricants, fluids, oils, and refrigerants is also not covered by this warranty, unless the replacement for the relevant part is included in the warranty. 

    Additionally, the toothed belt is only covered for any premature failure of up to 1,20,000km. That said, the Anytime warranty will also not be applicable if the vehicle is misused, does not receive routine maintenance, is altered or undergoes any type of modification using non-original parts, is involved in an accident, or sustains environmental damage as a result of fire, flood, inclement weather, or other events.

    Skoda Kodiaq Image
    Skoda Kodiaq
    ₹ 37.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
