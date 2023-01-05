Kia India to showcase 10 products at the Auto Expo 2023

- Kia India will be located in hall number seven at the event

- The company will showcase the new Carnival, EV9 Concept, and more

Kia India is all set to showcase multiple products at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 next week. The carmaker will be exhibiting 10 products at the event, including the EV9 Concept, the new-gen Carnival (also known as the KA4 RV), as well as specialised mobility solutions.

Spread across an area of 3,150 square metres, the Kia Pavilion in hall number seven will offer a range of audience engagement activities like the Kia EV6 simulator zone, technology zone, KIN wall of fame, and a smart plastic recycling unit. The Korean automobile brand is also expected to showcase the Seltos facelift at the event.

Speaking on the development, Tae Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India, said, “As a young carmaker, it has been our constant endeavour to offer a unique experience to our patrons. For about four years, we have been an inspiration for many, and the Auto Expo 2023 will not be any different. Through our diversified product showcase, we will offer visitors a glimpse of a sustainable tomorrow. With our eyes on the future and feet firmly set on the ground, we will exhibit how we aim to enhance customers’ experience with our vehicles and across all our touchpoints. The love and support we have received in India so far have been phenomenal, and we are confident of getting a strong and positive response from the audience at the upcoming Auto Expo.”