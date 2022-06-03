CarWale
    Skoda Auto India registers a sale of 4,604 units in May 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Auto India registers a sale of 4,604 units in May 2022

    - Skoda recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 543 per cent

    - The company recently updated the feature list of the Kushaq and Salvia

    Skoda Auto India recorded a sale of 4,604 units in May 2022. The brand, which sold 716 cars during the same period last year, registered a Y-o-Y growth of 543 per cent. Skoda India recently revised the feature list of the Slavia and Kushaq, and you can read all about it here.

    Skoda also introduced t a new entry-level variant of the Kushaq, known as the Kushaq Active Peace, details of which are available here. The Monte Carlo variant of the mid-size SUV was launched last month, with prices starting at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “It is heartening for us at Skoda that despite challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage, we are maintaining momentum with sales. Our innovative efforts to ensure our customers are not put through long waiting periods and take delivery of cars faster than wait times prevailing in the industry has been a key factor in our consistency. I would like to thank our network employees and customers for their tremendous support in achieving such incredible annual sales growth.”

    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
