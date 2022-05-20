Skoda Kushaq Active Peace variant priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

- The Kushaq Active Peace variant is the entry-level variant in the line-up

- The model is available only with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has discreetly introduced a new base variant of the Kushaq, known as the Kushaq Active Peace variant. Priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Active Peace variant is positioned below the Active variant.

In terms of exterior design, the Skoda Kushaq Active Peace variant features halogen headlamps, black skid plates, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, rear parking sensors, and roof rails.

Inside, the Skoda Kushaq Active Peace variant comes equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, fabric seats, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, and a seat-belt reminder system.

The Skoda Kushaq Active Peace variant misses out on features such as projector headlamps, silver skid plates, a shark-fin antenna, alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, leatherette seats, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq Active Peace variant is available only with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer.