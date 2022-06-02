2022 Jaguar F-Pace SVR SV Bespoke Edition 1988 breaks cover

— First-ever limited edition model for the F-Pace SVR

— Only 394 examples are available across the world

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is the first limited edition model created by the firm’s SV Bespoke division. This limited edition model with only 394 units commemorates the marque’s triumph at the 1988 La Mans with the XJR-9.

Although the F-Pace SVR carries the same design as the standard model it boasts an exclusive and ‘specially-formulated’ Midnight Amethyst paint job, 22-inch forged wheels in Champagne Gold Satin, the ‘jaguar leaper’ and Jaguar lettering come in Sunset Gold Satin, above all, ‘One of 394’ model identity plaque.

Inside, the cabin features semi-aniline leather upholstery in Ebony tone, carbon-fibre finishers, and Sunset Gold Satin embellishments on the dashboard, steering wheel, paddle shifters, and front seats. Additionally, the jaguar leaper and the circle around it are finished in Satin Black, while the SV Bespoke and Edition 1988 illuminated lettering for the door trade plates and dashboard is exclusive.

Powering the F-Pace Edition 1988 is the 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol mill married to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive setup. This engine delivers 542bhp and 700Nm of torque, resulting in zero to 100kmph in just four seconds. The top speed, meanwhile, is rated at 286kmph.