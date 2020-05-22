Seven-seat Range Rover Evoque long wheelbase spotted testing

- This LWB (long-wheelbase) Evoque will be the answer to many markets worldwide

- Range Rover Evoque LWB could debut sometime in 2021

Our spy photographers have snapped the long-wheelbase Range Rover Evoque being tested on the roads of Germany.

Judging from the success of the new Evoque, the company is right in thinking about developing a longer version to fulfil customer consumer demands in certain markets. From the image, one can easily spot the prototype’s stretched rear doors which is essential to fill up the longer wheelbase.

As such, this idea may spawn two iterations. One being a stretched-SUV that offers more legroom for the second row, which spells a popular proposition in markets such as China and Russia. And, the other being a LWB version with two extra seats that can cater to worldwide markets.

Meanwhile, the rest of this LWB Evoque’s design is similar to the current car. In fact, reports also rightfully suggest that when introduced, it will justifiably narrow the price gap between the regular Evoque and the Range Rover Velar.

Expect the LWB Range Rover Evoque to debut sometime in mid-2021, before going on sale in markets worldwide. And as always, stay tuned to CarWale while we bring you the developments on this prototype in the months to follow.