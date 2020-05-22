Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Seven-seat Range Rover Evoque long wheelbase spotted testing

Seven-seat Range Rover Evoque long wheelbase spotted testing

May 22, 2020, 02:15 PM IST by Santosh Nair
286 Views
Write a comment
Seven-seat Range Rover Evoque long wheelbase spotted testing

- This LWB (long-wheelbase) Evoque will be the answer to many markets worldwide

- Range Rover Evoque LWB could debut sometime in 2021

Our spy photographers have snapped the long-wheelbase Range Rover Evoque being tested on the roads of Germany.

Judging from the success of the new Evoque, the company is right in thinking about developing a longer version to fulfil customer consumer demands in certain markets. From the image, one can easily spot the prototype’s stretched rear doors which is essential to fill up the longer wheelbase.

As such, this idea may spawn two iterations. One being a stretched-SUV that offers more legroom for the second row, which spells a popular proposition in markets such as China and Russia. And, the other being a LWB version with two extra seats that can cater to worldwide markets. 

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

Meanwhile, the rest of this LWB Evoque’s design is similar to the current car. In fact, reports also rightfully suggest that when introduced, it will justifiably narrow the price gap between the regular Evoque and the Range Rover Velar

Expect the LWB Range Rover Evoque to debut sometime in mid-2021, before going on sale in markets worldwide. And as always, stay tuned to CarWale while we bring you the developments on this prototype in the months to follow.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior
  • Land Rover
  • Range Rover evoque
  • Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  • seven-seater Evoque
  • LWB Evoque
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 68.93 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 72.97 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 67.23 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 68.93 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 69.51 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 64.43 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 70.09 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 64.58 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 65.45 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details

Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details

Please read the article here : 26th May 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
Skoda Superb FaceliftSkoda Superb Facelift

26th May 2020

26L - ₹ 34L
Skoda Rapid TSISkoda Rapid TSI

26th May 2020

10L - ₹ 12L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in