MG Motor India introduces Shield Plus programme

- MG Shield Plus features numerous sales and service initiatives

- The programme will also offer doorstep delivery of services

MG Motor India has launched the ‘MG Shield Plus’ programme. It features an array of sales and service initiatives that will focus on contact free technology, doorstep delivery of services and enhanced sanitisation.

The MG Shield Plus comes with MG VPHY that offers voice-guided demonstration of its vehicles. Customers can walk up to MG cars at showrooms and be guided by automated voice instructions. During product walk-around, the customer can scan the QR codes to receive voice-guided feature demonstrations. The MG Shield Plus programme also ensures the safety of both, its customers as well as its employees, by conducting thermal scanning of all staff and visitors, equipping them with PPEs, and periodic sanitisation of display cars and premises.

The company will continue to roll out OTA (Over-The-Air) updates to the infotainment systems of MG cars.Customers will be able to upgrade the software of the i-SMART infotainment system without needing to visit the service station. The carmaker is also offering services including sanitisation, disinfection, and fumigation through trained technicians at home. MG has also initiated vehicle cabin fumigation with MGerm Clean in its vehicles under the ‘Disinfect and Deliver’ initiative.

Speaking on the launch of Shield Plus, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “As a forward-looking brand, we constantly look at innovation and technology to drive better customer experiences. In the new era, digital and contact-less experiences play an even more crucial role. Shield Plus is an umbrella sales and service programme aimed at the complete convenience of our customers in the new normal and is a testimony of our commitment to the safety of our customers. The program keeps customer experience at the core and is driven by the innovation and technology, a core pillar at MG.”