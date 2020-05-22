Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Motor India introduces Shield Plus programme

MG Motor India introduces Shield Plus programme

May 22, 2020, 01:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
417 Views
Write a comment
MG Motor India introduces Shield Plus programme

- MG Shield Plus features numerous sales and service initiatives

- The programme will also offer doorstep delivery of services

MG Motor India has launched the ‘MG Shield Plus’ programme. It features an array of sales and service initiatives that will focus on contact free technology, doorstep delivery of services and enhanced sanitisation.

The MG Shield Plus comes with MG VPHY that offers voice-guided demonstration of its vehicles. Customers can walk up to MG cars at showrooms and be guided by automated voice instructions. During product walk-around, the customer can scan the QR codes to receive voice-guided feature demonstrations. The MG Shield Plus programme also ensures the safety of both, its customers as well as its employees, by conducting thermal scanning of all staff and visitors, equipping them with PPEs, and periodic sanitisation of display cars and premises.

MG Hector Exterior

The company will continue to roll out OTA (Over-The-Air) updates to the infotainment systems of MG cars.Customers will be able to upgrade the software of the i-SMART infotainment system without needing to visit the service station. The carmaker is also offering services including sanitisation, disinfection, and fumigation through trained technicians at home. MG has also initiated vehicle cabin fumigation with MGerm Clean in its vehicles under the ‘Disinfect and Deliver’ initiative. 

Speaking on the launch of Shield Plus, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “As a forward-looking brand, we constantly look at innovation and technology to drive better customer experiences. In the new era, digital and contact-less experiences play an even more crucial role. Shield Plus is an umbrella sales and service programme aimed at the complete convenience of our customers in the new normal and is a testimony of our commitment to the safety of our customers. The program keeps customer experience at the core and is driven by the innovation and technology, a core pillar at MG.”

  • MG
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.07 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.93 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.35 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
143657 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

372 Likes
183426 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

26th May 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
Skoda Superb FaceliftSkoda Superb Facelift

26th May 2020

26L - ₹ 34L
Skoda Rapid TSISkoda Rapid TSI

26th May 2020

10L - ₹ 12L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in