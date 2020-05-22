BS6 Nissan Kicks: Variants explained

Nissan India launched the BS6 Kicks in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is now available with a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine apart from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor.
The BS6 Nissan Kicks is offered in four variants including XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 154bhp and 250Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre NA petrol mill produces 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. The former is paired to a six-speed manual transmission while the latter is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The turbo variant is also offered with a CVT unit. Following are the variant-wise features of the BS6 Kicks.
BS6 Nissan Kicks XL (1.5 MT)
Automatic climate control
Rear AC vents
Two 12V power outlets
Power steering with tilt function
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Remote key
LED DRLs
Integrated spoiler
Halogen headlamps
16-inch steel wheels with full wheel cover
Cooled glove-box
Black upholstery
Impact sensing auto door unlock
Speed sensing auto door lock
Driver and front passenger seat belt reminder
Front seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters
Rear defogger
Rear parking sensors
ABS with EBD and Brake Assist
Dual airbags
2-DIN audio system with Aux-IN, USB and Bluetooth connectivity
Nissan Connected Car technology
Front and rear speakers
Six-way manually adjustable driver seat
BS6 Nissan Kicks XV (1.5 MT, 1.3 Turbo MT and CVT)
Rear wiper
17-inch machined alloy wheels
Front fog lamps
Rear view camera
Rear-seat arm-rest with cup holders
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Voice Recognition
Steering mounted controls
Idle start-stop (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT only)
Smart-card for keyless entry (1.3 Turbo CVT only)
Remote engine start (1.3 Turbo CVT only)
Push button start-stop (1.3 Turbo CVT only)
Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT only)
ESC (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT only)
Traction control (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT only)
BS6 Nissan Kicks XV Premium (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT)
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Cruise control
Projector headlamps
Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Hill Start Assist
Front tweeters
BS6 Nissan Kicks XV Premium (O) (1.3 Turbo MT)
Automatic headlamps
Rain sensing wipers
Follow-me-home headlamps
Black and brown upholstery
Leather wrapped soft-touch dashboard
Side airbags
Front fog lamps with cornering function
Rear fog lamp
360-degree camera
Leather seats