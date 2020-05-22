BS6 Nissan Kicks: Variants explained

Nissan India launched the BS6 Kicks in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is now available with a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine apart from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor.

The BS6 Nissan Kicks is offered in four variants including XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 154bhp and 250Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre NA petrol mill produces 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. The former is paired to a six-speed manual transmission while the latter is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The turbo variant is also offered with a CVT unit. Following are the variant-wise features of the BS6 Kicks.

BS6 Nissan Kicks XL (1.5 MT)

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

Two 12V power outlets

Power steering with tilt function

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Remote key

LED DRLs

Integrated spoiler

Halogen headlamps

16-inch steel wheels with full wheel cover

Cooled glove-box

Black upholstery

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Speed sensing auto door lock

Driver and front passenger seat belt reminder

Front seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters

Rear defogger

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD and Brake Assist

Dual airbags

2-DIN audio system with Aux-IN, USB and Bluetooth connectivity

Nissan Connected Car technology

Front and rear speakers

Six-way manually adjustable driver seat

BS6 Nissan Kicks XV (1.5 MT, 1.3 Turbo MT and CVT)

Rear wiper

17-inch machined alloy wheels

Front fog lamps

Rear view camera

Rear-seat arm-rest with cup holders

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Voice Recognition

Steering mounted controls

Idle start-stop (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT only)

Smart-card for keyless entry (1.3 Turbo CVT only)

Remote engine start (1.3 Turbo CVT only)

Push button start-stop (1.3 Turbo CVT only)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT only)

ESC (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT only)

Traction control (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT only)

BS6 Nissan Kicks XV Premium (1.3 Turbo MT and CVT)

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

Projector headlamps

Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Hill Start Assist

Front tweeters

BS6 Nissan Kicks XV Premium (O) (1.3 Turbo MT)

Automatic headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

Follow-me-home headlamps

Black and brown upholstery

Leather wrapped soft-touch dashboard

Side airbags

Front fog lamps with cornering function

Rear fog lamp

360-degree camera

Leather seats