Seven-seat Hyundai Creta spied again; is much longer than expected

The bigger seven-seat version of the Hyundai Creta was spotted testing once again in South Korea. This time around, the spy shots reveal the profile of the car, which fairly offers us a peek into its overall length.

Compared to the regular Creta, the seven-seat Hyundai Creta is likely to feature a slightly different fascia. It is likely to get an updated grille and a re-styled bumper, but is expected to carry the same headlamp design. That said, earlier spy shots have revealed that it will feature a unique rear end, which will be much more pleasing to the eye.

While we don't have many details about the car, the three-row Hyundai Creta will feature a longer wheelbase and the overall length will go up quiet a bit. We don't expect too many changes on the inside, though.

As far as engine specifications go, we expect the seven-seat Creta to employ the same petrol and diesel engines as well as the transmission options. The three-row Creta will go up against the Tata Gravitas and the MG Hector Plus. The Creta seven-seater will go on sale in India sometime in 2021.

