Porsche’s next hypercar leaked in patent images

April 19, 2020, 10:17 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Porsche’s next hypercar leaked in patent images

- Could be a next hypercar after the 918

- Could be the production version of the 917 Concept showcased last year

Ever since the 959, Porsche always had a range-topping hypercar in its line-up. The Carrera GT and the more recent 918 hybrid are fine examples of that. Now, with the new 992-gen 911 in place and the electric initiative taken care by the Taycan, Porsche is working on their next hypercar. What we see here are the leaked patent images which could give us an idea of what Porsche is contriving.

Porsche 911 Exterior

Remember the 917 Concept showcased last year to celebrate the racecar's 50th anniversary? It is rumoured that the new hypercar could be spawn from the same concept albeit with slight modifications. It won’t be a spiritual successor to the 917 nor will it be a direct successor to the 918. However, like the Porsche 911 GT1 Strabenversion, the new hypercar could be a limited-run model in the same league as the Ferrari SF90 Stradale or the Lamborghini Centenario.

Porsche 911 Exterior

As can be seen in the images, the new hypercar looks like a concoction of 917 Concept and 918 in a mid-engine body. The wider rear track has a massive wing sitting on top along with a lot of aero trickery around the wheel arches and rear haunches of the car. The doors are akin to the GT racecars while at the back, the blacked-out diffuser is similar to the 918 Concept. The glimpse of the tiny cabin shows a floating bar in place of a conventional dashboard. The engine bay has a turbine outlet as well.  

Porsche 911 Exterior

We reckon this is still a rendering for a new concept and the actual hypercar will carry some more radical changes. We could expect the next Porsche hypercar to arrive before the middle of this decade.

Porsche 911 Exterior

Source

