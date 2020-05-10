Renault Triber AMT India launch on 18 May

- Leaked document reveals details about Renault Triber AMT launch date

- The model was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Renault India showcased the Triber AMT at the Auto Expo 2020, ahead of its launch in the second quarter of 2020, details of which are available here. Now, according to a leaked document, the model will be launched in India on 18 May.

As seen in the leaked image, bookings for the Renault Triber AMT and display of the model at showrooms will take place on 18 May, the same date as the launch. The company is expected to bring in the turbo-petrol variant of the model after the launch of the AMT variant.

Powertrain options on the Renault Triber AMT include a 1.0-litre, three cylinder petrol engine that produces 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. This engine is currently paired only to a five-speed manual transmission but an AMT unit will be available soon.

