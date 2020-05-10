Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Triber AMT India launch on 18 May

Renault Triber AMT India launch on 18 May

May 10, 2020, 03:08 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
12093 Views
Write a comment
Renault Triber AMT India launch on 18 May

- Leaked document reveals details about Renault Triber AMT launch date 

- The model was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Renault India showcased the Triber AMT at the Auto Expo 2020, ahead of its launch in the second quarter of 2020, details of which are available here. Now, according to a leaked document, the model will be launched in India on 18 May.

Renault Triber Exterior

As seen in the leaked image, bookings for the Renault Triber AMT and display of the model at showrooms will take place on 18 May, the same date as the launch. The company is expected to bring in the turbo-petrol variant of the model after the launch of the AMT variant.

Renault Triber Interior

Powertrain options on the Renault Triber AMT include a 1.0-litre, three cylinder petrol engine that produces 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. This engine is currently paired only to a five-speed manual transmission but an AMT unit will be available soon.

Image Source

  • Renault
  • Triber
  • Renault Triber
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.53 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.54 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

279 Likes
123482 Views

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

The Renault Triber is a seven-seater MPV that you ...

1517 Likes
87672 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in