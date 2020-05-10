Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai new car finance schemes - All you need to know

Hyundai new car finance schemes - All you need to know

May 10, 2020, 02:10 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
19622 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai new car finance schemes - All you need to know

Hyundai recently announced some unique new car finance schemes that give customers a wide range of options to choose from while buying their preferred car. Here are all the intricate details of these five customer centric car finance schemes that can be availed from various banks in different sectors.

1. Balloon scheme

Hyundai's balloon scheme is for any car model buyer who wants to spend less in these unprecedented times, but is confident about paying a higher amount later. Here, the customer would need to pay a lower EMI, which is about 14 per cent lesser than the normal EMI, from first to the 59th month. Then, the last EMI will be 25 per cent of the loan repayment.

2. Step-up scheme

Under the step-up scheme, all Hyundai car buyers will have to pay a low EMI of Rs 1,234 per lakh for the first year for a seven-year tenure loan. Then, from the second year onwards, the EMI would increase by 11 per cent every year till the end of the loan regime.

Hyundai Aura Exterior

3. Three-month low EMI scheme

Prospective Hyundai car buyers can also opt for a three-month low EMI scheme, which will entitle them to low EMIs for the first three months. Then, the balance amount can be paid in remaining equal EMIs for three-year, four-year and five-year loan tenures.

4. Low down payment scheme

Additionally, Hyundai has also formulated some finance schemes for select car models. The first is a low down payment scheme that enables minimum possible down payment as customers can opt up to 100 per cent on-road funding from different banks.

5. Longest duration scheme

Meanwhile, customers who want to pay the smallest amount for monthly EMIs, can even opt for up to eight years of loan repayment duration under the longest duration scheme. This will ease up the repayment of loan amount throughout the duration of the loan.

Hyundai Aura Exterior
  • Hyundai
  • Santro
  • Verna
  • Tucson
  • Hyundai Verna
  • Hyundai Santro
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
  • Aura
  • Xcent
  • Hyundai Xcent
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Grand i10
  • Hyundai Grand i10
  • Elite i20
  • Hyundai Elite i20
  • Kona Electric
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
  • Hyundai Kona Electric
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
  • Hyundai Aura
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.79 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

55 Likes
53100 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2169 Likes
414712 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in