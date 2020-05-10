Suzuki Swift facelift leaked in Japan

- Gets minor visual updates

- New Swift will get two new dual-tone paint schemes

- Expected to be launched in Japan in the coming weeks

Suzuki seems to be busy working on facelift for the Swift, as is apparent from these latest set of leaked images. However, this is the JDM-spec Suzuki Swift that's targeted for the Japanese market.

But make no mistake, most of these visual updates will make their way into the global as well as the India-spec Swift. The changes are minor in nature and are limited to a tweaked front bumper and an updated grille. It will also get a set of machined alloy wheels.

With the facelift, the new Suzuki Swift will also offer more colour options, including dual-tone paint schemes. These include the new Flame Orange (black roof) and Rush Yellow shades (silver roof), in addition to the Burning Red and Speed Blue dual-tone options. It will continue to be offered in five existing monotone shades.

Mechanically though, the Swift facelift will remain unchanged. In Japan, it gets a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol motor that makes 90bhp and 118Nm. Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer this powertrain in the India-spec Swift soon. There's also a hybrid version of the same powertrain that uses a 0.3kWh battery pack that delivers and additional boost of 10kW and 30Nm. Then there's the Swift RS that is powered by a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol motor that produces 101bhp and 150Nm.

Suzuki is likely to launch the Swift facelift in Japan in the weeks to come. This will be followed by an introduction in Europe sometime towards the end of this year. Given the enormity of the Coronavirus pandemic, we don't expect Maruti Suzuki to launch the Swift facelift anytime soon in India.

Image Source