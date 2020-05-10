Skoda Enyaq iV: Five performance variants explained

Skoda’s first electric SUV, the Enyaq iV will be available for customers in various versions, including a sporty RS version. Based on the MEB platform, the battery is housed in the vehicle’s floor to offer maximum room for the occupants. At 4,648mm in length and 1,877mm wide, the electric Enyaq iV SUV is slightly smaller than the standard Skoda Kodiaq.

The Skoda Enyaq iV will be available in rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrain options, with three different battery capacities and five performance versions. Charging capacity will be up to 125kW, which will make it possible to charge the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 40 minutes.Here are its performance highlights.

Skoda Enyaq iV 50

This is the basic model with a 109kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle which is powered by a battery with a capacity of 55kWh. This version claims to offer a driving range of 340kms per charge.

Skoda Enyaq iV 60

This version gets a 132kW electric motor which is powered by a 62kWh battery. This version claims to offer a driving range of 390kms.

Skoda Enyaq iV 80

The iV 80, meanwhile, claims to offer the maximum driving range of 500kms. The 150kW electric motor is powered by an 82kWh battery.

Skoda Enyaq iV 80X and Enyaq iV RS

These are the four-wheel drive versions that gets a second electric motor at the front in addition to the one on the rear axle. The Enyaq iV 80X will produce 258bhp, while the sporty RS will produce about 298bhp. The most dynamic version is reportedly capable of accelerating from standstill to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds and it has a top speed of 180kmph. Both four-wheel-drive versions will have a maximum range of 460 kilometres.