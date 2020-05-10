Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Enyaq iV: Five performance variants explained

Skoda Enyaq iV: Five performance variants explained

May 10, 2020, 09:14 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
658 Views
Write a comment
Skoda Enyaq iV: Five performance variants explained

Skoda’s first electric SUV, the Enyaq iV will be available for customers in various versions, including a sporty RS version. Based on the MEB platform, the battery is housed in the vehicle’s floor to offer maximum room for the occupants. At 4,648mm in length and 1,877mm wide, the electric Enyaq iV SUV is slightly smaller than the standard Skoda Kodiaq.   

The Skoda Enyaq iV will be available in rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrain options, with three different battery capacities and five performance versions. Charging capacity will be up to 125kW, which will make it possible to charge the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 40 minutes.Here are its performance highlights. 

Skoda Enyaq iV 50

This is the basic model with a 109kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle which is powered by a battery with a capacity of 55kWh. This version claims to offer a driving range of 340kms per charge. 

Skoda Enyaq iV 60   

This version gets a 132kW electric motor which is powered by a 62kWh battery. This version claims to offer a driving range of 390kms.

Skoda Enyaq iV 80

The iV 80, meanwhile, claims to offer the maximum driving range of 500kms. The 150kW electric motor is powered by an 82kWh battery. 

Skoda Enyaq iV 80X and Enyaq iV RS

These are the four-wheel drive versions that gets a second electric motor at the front in addition to the one on the rear axle.  The Enyaq iV 80X will produce 258bhp, while the sporty RS will produce about 298bhp. The most dynamic version is reportedly capable of accelerating from standstill to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds and it has a top speed of 180kmph. Both four-wheel-drive versions will have a maximum range of 460 kilometres.

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Kodiaq
  • Kodiaq
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Skoda Kodiaq Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 40.09 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 41.73 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 39.3 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 40.24 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 39.76 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 36.87 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 40.09 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 36.95 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 37.45 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1095 Likes
166765 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104167 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in