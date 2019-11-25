Renault now offering seven-year extended warranty on cars

- Different extended warranty plans offered

- Available across the Renault portfolio

- Can be availed even after standard warranty expires

Renault India has recently started offering extended warranty up to seven years on its cars. The new scheme is applicable on all vehicles from its portfolio.

According to the new announcement, if a standard or extended warranty on a Renault car has expired, owners can opt for the 'Any Time Warranty plan' starting from one year/20,000km to up to seven years/1,00,000km. Even those who don't have an extended warranty can opt for one from the Renault Secure plans. These include warranty up to three years/60,000km or four years/80,000km or even five years/1,00,000km.

Interestingly, customers can opt for these extended warranty plans even after the standard warranty has expired. Earlier, the carmaker only offered the extended warranty coverage up to five years or one lakh kilometres. This is a good initiative from the manufacturer apart from the ongoing after-sales services like Renault Assist, Workshop on Wheels (WoW), Renault Secure, Passion on Wheels (PoW), customer service camps along with many other customer apps.