Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Audi opens its fourth service-only facility in Thiruvananthapuram

Audi opens its fourth service-only facility in Thiruvananthapuram

November 25, 2019, 03:38 PM IST by Santosh Nair
2406 Views
Be the first to comment
Audi opens its fourth service-only facility in Thiruvananthapuram

- Under its ‘Workshop First’ strategy, Audi India is entering Tier II and Tier III cities with a ‘Service First' promise. This entails inaugurating a workshop first, followed by a plan to establish a showroom later

- New premise is spread over an area of more than 16000 sq. ft., including 13 covered service bays and an exclusive state-of-the-art customer experience zone

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today inaugurated ‘Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram’ under its ‘Workshop First’ strategy.

This is as per the company’s strategy of focusing on enhanced customer delight by widening its service network. The workshop has the capacity to service 26 cars per day in a single shift, and also includes an exclusive body-shop facility.

Exterior

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Markets like Kerala are extremely important for the luxury car industry in India. The region displays a great passion for luxury and with the inauguration of Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram, we are reiterating our commitment to the market, and are confident that the new facility will be instrumental in providing customers a distinct luxury experience.”

  • Audi
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Want to buy your first premium car and are as c ...

1054 Likes
327083 Views

Blockbuster 3 Fortun8

Blockbuster 3 Fortun8

In the latest edition of PowerDrift blockbuster ...

5610 Likes
1240361 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in