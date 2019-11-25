Audi opens its fourth service-only facility in Thiruvananthapuram

- Under its ‘Workshop First’ strategy, Audi India is entering Tier II and Tier III cities with a ‘Service First' promise. This entails inaugurating a workshop first, followed by a plan to establish a showroom later

- New premise is spread over an area of more than 16000 sq. ft., including 13 covered service bays and an exclusive state-of-the-art customer experience zone

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today inaugurated ‘Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram’ under its ‘Workshop First’ strategy.

This is as per the company’s strategy of focusing on enhanced customer delight by widening its service network. The workshop has the capacity to service 26 cars per day in a single shift, and also includes an exclusive body-shop facility.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Markets like Kerala are extremely important for the luxury car industry in India. The region displays a great passion for luxury and with the inauguration of Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram, we are reiterating our commitment to the market, and are confident that the new facility will be instrumental in providing customers a distinct luxury experience.”