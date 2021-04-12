Renault Kiger outsells Nissan Magnite in March 2021

- Renault Kiger emerges as the sixth bestseller in the compact SUV segment in March 2021

- Nissan Magnite takes the eighth position in the compact SUV segment in March 2021

Back in December 2020, Nissan launched the segment disruptor, the Magnite compact SUV in India. In the next two months, Renault introduced the Kiger sub-four metre SUV which further strengthened competition in the segment. Both the vehicles feature in the list of top-ten bestselling compact SUVs in March 2021.

In terms of sales, Renault Kiger has outsold the Nissan Magnite by a fair margin. Renault had sold 3,839 unit sales in March 2021, while Nissan sold 2,987 units of the Magnite in the same period. In terms of ranking, the Renault Kiger holds the sixth position, whereas Nissan Magnite takes the eighth position. Interestingly, the Kiger has also outsold Toyota’s Urban Cruiser that has registered 3,162 unit sales in March 2021 to emerge as the seventh bestseller in the segment.

Renault Kiger has also registered 19 per cent month-on-month growth with 3,839 unit sales last month as against 3,226 unit sales in February 2021. Whereas, Nissan has not witnessed any significant rise in sales as the company sold 2,987 units of the Magnite in March 2021 as compared to 2,991 units in February 2021.