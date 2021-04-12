Mahindra Thar crosses 50,000 bookings milestone

-Offered in both petrol and diesel powertrain options

-Can be had in four-seat and six-seat guise

The Mahindra Thar has broken yet another milestone and this time around it’s breached the 50,000 bookings milestone since being launched for the Indian car market on 2 October 2020. This is the second generation for Mahindra’s iconic nameplate but this time around it’s moved upmarket and can now be had with both petrol and diesel power.

We have, of course, reviewed the Thar already and you can read about that here or watch our video below. What’s more, we have even put the Thar diesel manual through a real-world fuel efficiency test and you can watch that at the bottom of the story.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the All-New Thar has garnered; it has, in fact, surpassed all our expectations. The wait for the All-New Thar has been longer than expected and we sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience and unwavering confidence in us while we are working with our suppliers to ramp up production in these challenging times.”

The company has fast-tracked the process of increasing production capacity both at its Nasik facility and at the supplier-end to meet the demand for the All-New Thar and reduce the waiting period for customers.