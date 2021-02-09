Renault Kiger India launch on 15 February

- To be offered in two petrol engine options

- Likely to be offered at an introductory starting price of under Rs 5.5 lakh

Post much wait, Renault Kiger sub-four metre SUV will be launched in India on 15 February, 2021. Select dealers have already started accepting booking for the vehicle ahead of its official launch. Renault has also commenced the mass production of the Kiger at its facility in Chennai. The Kiger compact SUV has started arriving across over 500 Renault dealerships in the country. At the time of launch, we expect to see an introductory starting price of under Rs 5.5 lakh. The production-ready model was showcased late last month and to take a look at the photo gallery, click here.

Under the hood, the Renault Kiger will offer two petrol engine options - 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine will generate 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT option. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine produces 97bhp and 160Nm at 3,200rpm. The turbo engine is available in five-speed manual and a five-speed CVT option. The higher variants will offer multi-sense settings for different driving modes, such as – Normal mode, Eco mode, and Sports mode.

The safety feature list will include dual front airbags and two side airbags (in higher-spec variant), three-point seat-belt at the rear, and a two-point seatbelt in the middle. The front seats also offer a seatbelt reminder for enhanced safety. To learn about the upcoming Renault Kiger in-detail, click here.