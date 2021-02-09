CarWale
    • Renault Kiger base variant model revealed

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    190 Views
    Left Front Three Quarter

    - The Renault Kiger is expected to be offered in four variants

    - Production of the model has commenced earlier this month

    Renault India unveiled the Kiger sub-four metre SUV last month, and you can read our first look review here. The model is expected to be offered in four trims that could include RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    New images of the Renault Kiger reveal the exterior design of the base variant and other lower variant models. As seen in the images, the Kiger base variant, likely to be called RXE, will get steel wheels with wheel covers, halogen headlamps, roof rails, and a mono-tone colour. The model will miss out on fender-mounted variant badging. The mid-variant of the sub-four metre SUV will get steel wheels with styled wheel covers, a feature seen earlier in the Triber.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Renault Kiger will be offered with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in the naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. The former will be capable of producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, while the latter will produce 98bhp and 160Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit will be standard while an AMT unit and a CVT unit will be available as an option on the NA motor and turbo-petrol motor, respectively.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Feature highlights of the 2021 Renault Kiger include LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, body cladding, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, cruise control, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, fully digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, four airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and seat-belt reminders. The model has already begun arriving at local dealerships, details of which are available here.

